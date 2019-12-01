First Legal Recreational Marijuana Sales Now In Motion

Sunday was a big day for six marijuana dispensaries across Michigan.

It was the first day those shops could sell recreational marijuana to people 21 and over.

As you may remember, voters approved the legalization of recreational marijuana during a ballot initiative in 2018.

Crowds, some of them waiting all night, gathered at the dispensaries.

All vying to be some of the first to buy marijuana without a medical license.

All of those six shops were downstate with the exception of lit provisioning centers in Evart.

But there is a shop with a pending license in Rogers City.