Firefighters Respond to Garage Explosion in Wexford County

Firefighters were called out to a scene Friday afternoon for the report of a garage exploding.

At around 2:00, units responded to a property on 33 1/2 Rd. in Wexford County’s Selma Township.

Once on scene, crews units found the garage fully engulfed in flames.

The garage had already been considered a total loss, and firefighters began stripping panels to help fight the flames.

Exterior damage was done to the side of the neighboring house and the front of a vehicle parked outside.

The flames were able to be contained around 3:00.

The homeowner said he had been outside raking leaves at the time, and both a wood stove and cans of gas inside the garage may have caused the fire.

The cause of the fire is otherwise unknown and being investigated by the Selma Township Fire Department.