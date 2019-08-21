Firefighters Investigating House Fire in Mt. Pleasant

Investigators are looking into a fire that damaged a home in Mt. Pleasant Wednesday morning.

It happened at around 3:11 AM at 2668 Ivy Lane in the Crossings Mobile Home Park.

Firefighters arrived on scene and saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the home.

One person was inside the home at the time but was able to make it out.

Crews ultimately extinguished the blaze, but the home received heavy fire, smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.