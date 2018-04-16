Firefighters Injured When Roof Collapses

Two firefighters were treated after a roof collapsed during a fire in Mackinac County.

Sunday evening, St. Ignace Fire Department responded to a structure on west US-2 in Moran Township.

Firefighters say weather and wind were a challenge in battling the blaze.

During the fire, mutual aid was requested from Mackinaw City.

While battling the fire, the roof collapsed causing a wall to blow out knocking a couple of firefighters down, sending them to the hospital.

All firefighters were treated for minor injuries and released.

In total, Approximately 25-30 firefighters fought the fire, which lasted 4 to 5 hours.