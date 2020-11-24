Fire Spreads from Lumber Business to Trailer Park in Prudenville

Tuesday morning troopers along with firefighters arrived at a fire in Roscommon County for a report of a fire that spread to a trailer park.

While on the scene, authorities say they shut off a natural gas meter burning at the front of Penney’s Lumber and at a vacant lot in a trailer park.

DTE had a crew member dig up the gas line.

As of Tuesday afternoon crews were still on the scene.

The owner of Penney’s Lumber says he discovered the fire when opening up for business Tuesday.

So far two trailers and a shed were damaged in the fire.

An investigation into what causes the fire is still underway but arson is not suspected at this time.