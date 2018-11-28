- Advertisement -
Fire Severely Damages Home in Manton

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On November 28, 2018
A house was heavily damaged following a fire in Wexford County.

It happened around 9 o’clock Wednesday morning in the 200 Block of 2nd St. in Manton.

Multiple departments were called out to the fire, which kept crews on scene for hours.

There were no reports of injuries and everyone is said to have made it out safely.

However, the aftermath shows extensive damage done to the home.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the fire.

