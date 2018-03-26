Fire Destroys Reed City Apartments

Residents of a Reed City apartment building were displaced after a fire destroyed their apartment building.

That fire broke out shortly before 6 Sunday morning at the Crossroads Apartments on S. Chestnut Street.

It happened to one of the back buildings, building D.

The Reed City Fire Chief says the call originally came in as a deck fire.

But when they got on scene they could see that it had spread to the roof of the building.

It continued to spread until all 8 of the upstairs apartments were impacted.

Six of those apartments were occupied and everyone was able to get out safely, save for two cats, who died in the fire.

Four units were called to help Reed City Fire, Lincoln Township, Hersey, Evart, and Big Rapids City.

The Red Cross was called to help the displaced families.

All of the upstairs apartments are considered total losses.

The cause of the fire is unknown and the MSP Fire Marshall has been called to investigate.