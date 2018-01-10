Fire Destroys Bay Area Recycling for Charities Facility near Kaleva

A northern Michigan charity is determining how to move past a crisis, after one of their facilities was destroyed in a fire.

It happened at Bay Area Recycling for Charities facility near Kaleva in Manistee County.

The fire broke out Tuesday afternoon.

Maple Grove Township Fire and six other districts responded to help battle the blaze according to BARC.

All staff members were safe, however, the building was destroyed.

BARC is a non-profit environmental facility based out of Traverse City.

They operate in six counties and take mattresses, electronics, and most other recyclable material.

A portion of all funds collecting goes to support local charities.

BARC says that are currently determining what to do next and how they will move past this.