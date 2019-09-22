- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Fire Damages Portion of Cadillac Renewable Energy Plant

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On September 22, 2019
669 Views
0

Officials are investigating following a fire at an energy plant in the City of Cadillac.

It happened around 2 o’clock on Sunday morning at Cadillac Renewable Energy on Miltner street.

Crews responded to reports of a fire, and once on scene, firefighters saw the heavy fire in a large biomass power generation facility.

All thee employees inside the plant at the time had gotten out of the building safely.

Firefighters used defensive tactics and ladder trucks to initially knock the fire down.

And, once the size decreased, firefighters went inside the facility, continuing to extinguish the blaze.

The fire was ultimately controlled after several hours.

Crews reports that significant damage was confined to one area of the facility.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Post Views: 669



Trending Now
Grand Traverse Co. Restaurant Cleaning-Up After Outbuilding Fire
Staff Writer September 16, 2019
Father Killed, Son Injured in Roscommon Co. Roll-Over
Staff Writer September 20, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
Fire Damages Portion of Cadillac Renewable Energy Plant
Share No Comment