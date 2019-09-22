Fire Damages Portion of Cadillac Renewable Energy Plant

Officials are investigating following a fire at an energy plant in the City of Cadillac.

It happened around 2 o’clock on Sunday morning at Cadillac Renewable Energy on Miltner street.

Crews responded to reports of a fire, and once on scene, firefighters saw the heavy fire in a large biomass power generation facility.

All thee employees inside the plant at the time had gotten out of the building safely.

Firefighters used defensive tactics and ladder trucks to initially knock the fire down.

And, once the size decreased, firefighters went inside the facility, continuing to extinguish the blaze.

The fire was ultimately controlled after several hours.

Crews reports that significant damage was confined to one area of the facility.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.