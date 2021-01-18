- Advertisement -
FIRE AT FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY

Erin Hatfield Posted On January 18, 2021
The Big Rapids Fire department was able to put out a campus fire Sunday.

This past weekend, a campus apartment near Ferris State University caught fire. According to Ferris State University Public Safety Director Gary Green, around 5P.M., a man reported smoke coming from a West Campus apartment.

While an officer was unable to enter the apartment due to the smoke, the fire department was able to locate and put out the fire.

Everyone inside was able to get out.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

