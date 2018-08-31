- Advertisement -
Fire at 9&10, Local 32 Transmitter Site Knocks Stations Off Air

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On August 31, 2018
A fire at the transmitter site for 9&10 News and Local 32 took the two local TV stations off-air.

Details are still limited at this time, but we do know that multiple fire departments including Cadillac, Tustin, and Leroy-Rose Lake responded to the large fire around midnight.

Heavy smoke could be seen over a mile from the building as crews worked to fight the fire on its back side.

Numerous trucks could be seen arriving at the tower site throughout the overnight hours, including tankers and a ladder truck.

The building was used for decades as the base of operations for 9&10, but the station has since moved their headquarters to Cadillac.

The site was housing the transmitter at the time, according to the station.

MI News 26 is continuing to follow this developing story and will bring you the latest details as they become available.

Fire at 9&10, Local 32 Transmitter Site Knocks Stations Off Air
