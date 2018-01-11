Fingerprints Lead to Man’s Arrest for Theft in Cheboygan County

Fingerprints led to a man’s arrest for stealing from vehicles in Cheboygan County.

Back in September Cheboygan County Deputies were called to the report of multiple thefts from vehicles.

Deputies were called to ten homes in the Old Mackinaw Road and Inverness Trail Road areas of Beaugrand Township.

The sheriff’s office investigated and in each case the vehicles were unlocked at the time they were entered.

At the time Sheriff Clarmont said they believed that whoever committed the thefts is local to the area and possibly rode a bicycle.

Now the sheriff says fingerprints taken at the scene lead them to 19-year-old Brandon Hobson.

Two prints were lifted from property at two of the locations.

The MSP Crime Lab was able to identify the prints as exclusively being from Hobson.

A warrant for Hobson’s arrest was issued and on Saturday Hobson was located in Midland County.

The sheriff says Hobson was in Cheboygan County on vacation during the time of the thefts.

One of the fingerprints was found on a lockbox in a vehicle.

This lead to Hobson to be charged with safe-breaking along with four counts of breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny.

The breaking and entering charges and the larceny charges are misdemeanors, but the safe breaking is a felony with a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Hobson will be back in court on the 18th.