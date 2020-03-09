- Advertisement -
Fingerprints from Crime Scene Connects Traverse City Man to Garfield Township Home Invasion

Sierra Searcy Posted On March 9, 2020
A man is now in custody after a home invasion that happened in April of last year in Garfield Township.

Police say the homeowner noticed shoe scuff marks on the outside of her home by the kitchen window, and that a pair of Air Jordans, a Sony PS4 and a safe were all stolen.

During the investigation authorities got fingerprints from the crime scene which the crime lab says matched Tristen Grant Kalbfleisch of Traverse City.

This is not his first run in with the law, police say he is a habitual offender.

He now faces a felony for home invasion and is in Grand Traverse County Jail.

