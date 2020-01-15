Fife Lake Man Arrested for Sexual Assault and Home Invasion

After a very lengthy investigation, Kalkaska County police finally arrested a suspect for a home invasion and sexual assault that happened back in 2018.

Authorities say this man Blake William Bell of Fife Lake, entered the home of a woman he knew in July 2018 and sexually assaulted her during the night.

Bell faces two counts Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree and one Count Home Invasion. He was released after posting a $250,000 cash bond.