- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Fife Lake Man Arrested for Sexual Assault and Home Invasion

Sierra Searcy Posted On January 15, 2020
508 Views
0

After a very lengthy investigation, Kalkaska County police finally arrested a suspect for a home invasion and sexual assault that happened back in 2018.

Authorities say this man Blake William Bell of Fife Lake, entered the home of a woman he knew in July 2018 and sexually assaulted her during the night.

Bell faces two counts Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree and one Count Home Invasion. He was released after posting a $250,000 cash bond.

Post Views: 508



Trending Now
Update: Man Who Died in Snowmobile Accident Name Released
Sierra Searcy January 14, 2020
A DeWitt Township Man Will Spend Up to 70 Years In Prison for Holding 13-Year-Old Kalkaska Girl Captive
Sierra Searcy January 9, 2020
Read Next

You are reading
Fife Lake Man Arrested for Sexual Assault and Home Invasion
Share No Comment