Fife Lake Man Arrested and Charged With Assaulting 3 Year Old

Michigan State Troopers Friday morning arrested a 31 year old Fife Lake man on charges he sexually assaulted a 3 year old girl while her parents were asleep.

Police say Mark Anthony Hill was staying with friends in Kalkaska County when he assaulted the girl.

He is now charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree and is being held in the Kalkaska County jail on a one million dollar bond.

