Fife Lake Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Teen

A Grand Traverse County man is behind bars for sexually assaulting a teen.

The Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office arrested a 55-year-old Fife Lake man on Wednesday.

His arrest was on charges of CSC first degree involving a teenage girl.

The assault was reported to have happened on Wednesday at the man’s house on M-113 in Fife Lake.

Police spoke with the victim and witnesses – which led to the man’s arrest on probable cause.

He is currently lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail pending formal charges.

To protect the victim, the specifics of the relationship between the suspect and victim is being withheld.

The investigation remains open.