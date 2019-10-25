Fiery Isabella Co. Crash Involving School Bus Kills One, Injures Two Students

A fiery crash between a school bus and another car took a deadly turn.

Several students on board that bus — rushed to an area hospital, while the only person inside that other vehicle died when it burst into flames.

The scene of this tragedy — in Isabella County’s Broomfield Township on Coldwater near River Road.

According to the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation revealed around nine Thursday night, that southbound vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a Chippewa Hills school bus.

On board, the junior varsity football team, coaches and staff.

The car was heavily damaged and immediately flared up.

Its driver and only occupant lost their life.

Meanwhile, two students were taken by ambulance with minor injuries, while the others were taken by a second bus to a site away from the accident so their parents could pick them up.

The original bus later caught on fire because of just how close it was to the car, though fire crews quickly knocked it down.

We will update you on any new development in this tragic story as the investigation continues just as soon as we can.