Fiat Chrysler Will Invest Over $1 Billion Into Michigan Manufacturing Facility

Fiat Chrysler announced an investment of over $1 billion into one of their manufacturing facilities in Michigan.

On Thursday Fiat Chrysler said they will modernize their plant in Warren Michigan.

Once that project is complete, which is expected to cost over $1 billion and finish by the year 2020 – FCA will move the production of the Dodge Ram Heavy Duty truck from the current production facility in Mexico the one in Warren.

A portion of the modernization will also go to upgrading the Warren plant to expand the Jeep product line, which is currently produced at the facility.

The move is said to create approximately 2,500 additional jobs at the plant.