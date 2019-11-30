- Advertisement -
Fiat Chrysler Reaches New Deal With United Auto Workers

Remington Hernandez Posted On November 30, 2019
Italian-American automaker Fiat Chrysler has reached a tentative deal with the United Auto Workers union.

Fiat Chrysler is the last company to settle on a new contract with the union and the deal reportedly has a total of $9 billion in investments.

A source says it includes a $9,000 signing bonus, a promise not to close any factories for the next four years and a commitment to keep making vehicles at a plant in Belvidere, Illinois.

The UAW-FCA national council will meet on December 4th to go over the details of the tentative deal.

If adopted, it would go to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ 47,000 union workers.

A vote by hourly and salary workers could begin on December 6th.

