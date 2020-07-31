Ferris State University Receives Cancer Research Grant

Ferris State University received a grant from the Department of Health and Human Services’ National Cancer Institute this week.

The grant of $385,406 will support cancer research at Ferris State.

Congressman John Moolenaar is Michigan’s only member of the House Appropriations subcommittee with oversight of the Department of Health and Human Services.

In his four years on the panel, he has regularly voted for legislation that funds cancer research at the National Institutes of Health and the National Cancer Institute.

“Colleges and universities in mid and northern Michigan are doing critical research and that’s why I have successfully worked to pass record funding for federal research in the fight against cancer. I hope this grant will help Ferris State make a positive contribution to the worldwide efforts against this disease,” said Congressman Moolenaar.

The technical name of the grant project is “Combinatorial Biosynthesis and Metabolism Studies of Novel Tetracenomycins” and it was awarded to Professor Eric Nybo.