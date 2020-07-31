- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Ferris State University Receives Cancer Research Grant

Andrea Ludema Posted On July 31, 2020
218 Views
0

Ferris State University received a grant from the Department of Health and Human Services’ National Cancer Institute this week.

The grant of $385,406 will support cancer research at Ferris State.

Congressman John Moolenaar is Michigan’s only member of the House Appropriations subcommittee with oversight of the Department of Health and Human Services.

In his four years on the panel, he has regularly voted for legislation that funds cancer research at the National Institutes of Health and the National Cancer Institute.

“Colleges and universities in mid and northern Michigan are doing critical research and that’s why I have successfully worked to pass record funding for federal research in the fight against cancer. I hope this grant will help Ferris State make a positive contribution to the worldwide efforts against this disease,” said Congressman Moolenaar.

The technical name of the grant project is “Combinatorial Biosynthesis and Metabolism Studies of Novel Tetracenomycins” and it was awarded to Professor Eric Nybo.

Post Views: 218



Trending Now
BREAKING: Governor Whitmer Signs Two New Executive Orders Limiting Indoor Gatherings and Bar Services Across The State
Andrea Ludema July 29, 2020
District Health Department #10 Reports a New Possible COVID-19 Exposure Site
Andrea Ludema July 30, 2020
Read Next

You are reading
Ferris State University Receives Cancer Research Grant
Share No Comment