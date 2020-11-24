Ferris State University Professor Under Fire for Racist, Homophobic Tweets

A Ferris State University assistant professor went on quite the rant on Twitter and is now on administrative leave.

Thomas Brennan, an assistant physical science professor in the College of Arts, Sciences, and Education tweeted multiple conspiracy theories surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brennan said that the COVID-19 death rates in the United States were exaggerated and the pandemic and rioting were leftist stunts.

In some of his tweets, he uses the n-word and tries to justify his use.

“The n-word is a mind-control spell designed to make us hate each other. I am not racist against black people, I love and respect them,” said Brennan in a letter written to M-Live.

In the letter, Brennan went on to say that he uttered the n-word to “neutralize” its power. In a statement released from the University’s President, David Eisler, he called Brennan’s behavior shocking and extremely offensive.

“Our University was founded on the concept that education is for all of the people all of the time, that all people are welcome here. We strongly reject these statements, condemn them, and will not tolerate them. We have worked diligently to become a more diverse university, and these statements demonstrate vividly how one person can set back the work of many. I call on our University community to come together, to discuss these challenges, and to begin to repair the damage from these actions,” said Eisler in a press release.

An investigation into Brennan is underway and discipline involving a tenured faculty member is outlined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the University and the Ferris Faculty Association.