Ferris State University Police Investigating Attempted Sexual Assault

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On September 24, 2019
Police at Ferris State University are investigating an attempted sexual assault near campus.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Saturday near Ives Avenue and Mongolia Street in Big Rapids.

According to the department of public safety, the suspect was identified as a black man, known only as “Will.”

Officers do not believe he is a student at Ferris.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the department.

Their number is 231-591-5000.

