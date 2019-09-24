Ferris State University Police Investigating Attempted Sexual Assault
Police at Ferris State University are investigating an attempted sexual assault near campus.
The incident happened around 2 a.m. Saturday near Ives Avenue and Mongolia Street in Big Rapids.
According to the department of public safety, the suspect was identified as a black man, known only as “Will.”
Officers do not believe he is a student at Ferris.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the department.
Their number is 231-591-5000.