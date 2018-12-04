Ferris State University Football Player Off Team Following Assault Allegations

Ferris State University is taking action against a football player who allegedly assaulted a female student.

Monday, the university released a statement saying they have been made aware of a Mecosta County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the alleged assault.

According to the university, the incident is not believed to be a sexual assault.

The incident reportedly took place at an off-campus apartment in the late-evening, early-morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 1st and Sunday, Dec. 2nd

The male student-athlete involved, has been dismissed from the football team.

The university will be conducting their own investigation and have reached out to the female student to check on her well-being and offer her support.