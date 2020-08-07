Ferris State Receives $1 Million Grant to Fight Opioid Abuse

On Friday, August 7th, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced a $1 million grant to Ferris State University for the prevention of opioid use disorders.

“This funding will support efforts to stop the opioid crisis in mid and northern Michigan,” said Congressman John Moolenaar. “This grant gives Ferris State the flexibility to use the funds in the in the best way possible to meet the needs of the community and prevent opioid abuse.”

Congressman Moolenaar is Michigan’s only member of the House Appropriations subcommittee with oversight of the Department of Health and Human Services and its funding. In his four years on the panel, he has regularly met with community leaders in health care and law enforcement about the opioid crisis. He has also voted for legislation that funds the fight against the opioid crisis including the grants announced today.

The grant was made by HHS’s Human Resources and Services Administration as part of more than $100 million in grants announced by the department for organizations nationwide to fight substance and opioid use disorders. HHS Secretary Alex Azar says “these HRSA awards will help strengthen prevention, treatment, and recovery services, especially in rural America, at this difficult time.”

Last week, Ferris State received an HHS grant to support cancer research at the university.