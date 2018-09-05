FEMA Denies Federal Assistance for the Upper Peninsula

Federal officials have denied an appeal for individual federal assistance for Houghton, Gogebic, and Menominee Counties.

Back in June, a state of disaster was declared in the counties due to severe weather and widespread flooding.

According to the denial letter, FEMA determined that the impact was not beyond the capabilities of the state and local governments.

A presidential disaster declaration was also issued earlier this year, which offers aid to public entities.

It did not include individual assistance, which can provide to help to individuals and business owners.

Michigan will now seek a disaster declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

If approved, the program would make low-interest loans available to eligible residents and businesses in the affected counties.