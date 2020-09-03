- Advertisement -
FEMA Deadline for Michiganders Affected by Midland Co. Floods Extended

Sierra Searcy Posted On September 3, 2020
The deadline for Mid-Michiganders affected by the Midland County dam breaches has been extended. 

The deadline to apply for FEMA relief is now September 30.

The original end date for relief funding was September 8. 

This comes after Congressman John Moolenaar met with leaders Thursday morning from the Small Business Administration, Gladwin and Midland counties to discuss those affected by the floods after the May dam failures. 

The money given through FEMA is needed to help the area recover and its residents get back on their feet. 

 

