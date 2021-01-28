Federal Regulators Propose $15M Fine for Edenville Dam Owner

Federal Regulators want to levy a hefty $15 million fine against the owner of the Edenville Dam.

The dam failed last spring leaving thousands of Michigan residents with severely damaged or completely ruined homes and businesses.

There is some push back against the multi-million dollar fine.

Creditors and a bankruptcy case trustee are pushing back arguing the large penalty would jeopardize a settlement fund for flood victims.

Attorneys say $15 million would be the largest civil fine the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has ever assessed for a hydroelectric dam failure in 15 years.