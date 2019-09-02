Federal Officials Investigating Plane Crash On Mackinac Island

A plane crash on Mackinac Island is now under investigation.

According to the Mackinac Island Fire Department, five passengers were onboard this single-engine plane.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Firefighters say that the plane had a hard landing at the island airport.

At this time, the cause of the incident is not known.

The faa and ntsb are now investigating the circumstances.

The airport was also closed for some time but later reopened.