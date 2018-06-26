Federal Funds Requested to Help with Repair to Flood Damaged Roads

MDOT has requested emergency relief funds to repair flood-damaged roads in the Upper Peninsula.

The funds would be used to repair federally funded state and local roads in Houghton, Menominee, and Gogebic counties.

According to MDOT, numerous roads were heavily damaged by extreme runoff and flooding following intense rain.

Officials say damage estimates to roads in the three counties are anticipated to be over $28 million.

FHWA will determine eligibility for federal relief funds following a review of the estimates.

MDOT is requesting the expedited release of any federal funds.