Federal Charges Against Alleged Bank Robber Dismissed

The federal charges against accused bank robber William Minore, have been dismissed.

Earlier this month the State charges against Minore were dropped.

That’s because he was being brought up on federal charges.

The charges stem from the September 7 2016 robbery of the Huntington Bank in Empire.

On that day a man walked into the bank dressed in all black and brandishing a silver handgun.

He demanded money and once he got it, he fled out the back door.

Police said their investigation connected the robbery to a stolen vehicle.

And that stolen vehicle lead investigators to Minore.

But at the preliminary hearing in Grand Rapids on Wednesday, the charges against Minore were dismissed.

The federal charges accused Minore of three bank robberies, the one in Empire, and twice of the Honor State Bank in Lake Ann.

That hearing took place over two days in Grand Rapids.

But after reviewing the evidence and examination of a witness – the court says they did not find probable cause to believe Minore committed the crimes.

Therefore the charges against Minore were dismissed and he was released from federal custody.

According to authorities in Grand Traverse County, Minore was transferred to the county jail on a warrant for being in possession of a taser.