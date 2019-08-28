FBI Raids Metro Detroit Home of UAW President in Corruption Probe

A still developing story out of Metro Detroit now, where the FBI confirms agents are searching the home of the United Autoworkers president as part of an investigation into union corruption.

They’re also searching a union retreat in Northern Michigan and a California home belonging to a former UAW president.

The bureau declined to give any more details, but downstate media, reporting federal investigators found bundles of cash when they raided Gary Jones’ home.

The union responded by arguing the search wasn’t needed and in a statement it issued Wednesday:

“The UAW and President Gary Jones have always fully cooperated with the government… as the leader of the UAW, President Jones is determined to uncover and address any and all wrongdoing, where ever it might lead.”