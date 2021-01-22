FBI: Michigan Man Used Hockey Stick as Weapon in U.S. Capitol Riot
Posted On January 22, 2021
A Michigan man now facing some serious charges after being accused of using a hockey stick as a weapon during the Capitol riot.
Thursday the FBI reported this man Micheal Foy, of Wixom, was arrested and faces a slew of charges.
Charges include:
- Knowingly enter or remain in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority
- Obstruction of law enforcement
- Forcibly assault, resist, oppose, impede, intimidate, or interfere with any officer of the United States
- Aiding and abetting
- Obstruct, influence, or impede any official proceeding of Congress
Foy appeared in court Thursday.