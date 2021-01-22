FBI: Michigan Man Used Hockey Stick as Weapon in U.S. Capitol Riot

A Michigan man now facing some serious charges after being accused of using a hockey stick as a weapon during the Capitol riot.

Thursday the FBI reported this man Micheal Foy, of Wixom, was arrested and faces a slew of charges.

Charges include:

Knowingly enter or remain in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

Obstruction of law enforcement

Forcibly assault, resist, oppose, impede, intimidate, or interfere with any officer of the United States

Aiding and abetting

Obstruct, influence, or impede any official proceeding of Congress

Foy appeared in court Thursday.