FBI: Michigan Man Used Hockey Stick as Weapon in U.S. Capitol Riot

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On January 22, 2021
A Michigan man now facing some serious charges after being accused of using a hockey stick as a weapon during the Capitol riot. 

Thursday the FBI reported this man Micheal Foy, of Wixom, was arrested and faces a slew of charges. 

Charges include: 

  • Knowingly enter or remain in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority
  • Obstruction of law enforcement
  • Forcibly assault, resist, oppose, impede, intimidate, or interfere with any officer of the United States
  • Aiding and abetting
  • Obstruct, influence, or impede any official proceeding of Congress

Foy appeared in court Thursday. 

