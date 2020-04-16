FBI Asks For Help in Finding Charlevoix Co. Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Minors

The Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office has teamed up with the FBI to find this man, Matthew John Dietz.

Police say Dietz is charged with two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct for sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13 and two counts of Accosting a Child for Immoral Purposes.

This investigation goes back to 2018 when two children told their parents that Dietz had made advancements and had sexual contact with them.

The parents then confronted the suspect that’s when Dietz left the area, and possibly the state, and has been yet to be found.

Police say he was last seen in A 2002 Volvo and is described as being 5″9 tall around 160 pounds and has a tattoos on his ribcage, arm and back.

The FBI has a federal arrest warrant out for Dietz, and is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that can lead to his arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information regarding Dietz or his whereabouts should contact the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office at 1-231-547-4461 or FBI Detroit at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Online tips can be submitted to the FBI at tips.fbi.gov.