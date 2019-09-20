Father Killed, Son Injured in Roscommon Co. Roll-Over

Investigators, combing through the tragic details in a deadly roll-over crash out of Roscommon County.

State police tell us it happened early Thursday morning on Old 27, just South of Dead Stream Road in Roscommon Township.

Police say their information shows only one car involved — a father and son inside.

The vehicle left the road, hit the trees and landed upside down.

We now know Rex Giddings was killed.

His son, 23-year-old Austin Casey, had to be airlifted to Munson Hospital in Traverse City for unknown injuries.

The crash — still under investigation.