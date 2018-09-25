- Advertisement -
Father and Son Rescued From Capsized Catamaran in Acme Township

Jessica Mojonnier Posted On September 25, 2018
A Father and son were rescued from a capsized catamaran in Grand Traverse County.

It happened on Monday afternoon around 4:30PM, when deputies responded the report in the East bay near Dock Road in Acme Township.

Marine Deputies and Metro Fire were able to pull the father and son onto the rescue boat.

The father and son, who were both wearing life jackets, were taken to shore where they were examined by EMS.

No injuries were reported.

