Father and Son Killed in Drummon Island House Fire

A father and son were killed in a deadly house fire Sunday on Drummon Island.

Deputies from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home on Johnswood Road shortly before 10am.

Several 911 calls indicated that 30 year-old Kyle Messner and his 5 year-old son were still in the home.

The father and son were not able to make it out, and both died in the fire.

Deputies are continuing to investigate while detectives continue to process the scene.

Grief counselors will be available for students and faculty at the affected school.