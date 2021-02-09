Fatal Structure Fire In Cedar Creek Township
Posted On February 9, 2021
A fire in Cedar Creek Township has resulted in the death of a 69-year-old man.
The fire began on Sunday morning on North Mackinaw Trail.
The Manton Fire Department arrived at the home after they received a call about a residence being completely engulfed in flames.
While fighting the fire, they learned a resident was in the house when the fire began.
The investigation is currently ongoing. We will keep you updated as more information comes in.