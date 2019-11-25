Fatal Car Crash in Mecosta Co. Leaves One Dead

An accident took a man’s life Sunday in Mecosta County…

The Sheriff’s Office immediately responded to the crash on U.S. 131 Northbound, just north of 22 Mile Road.

Police say this pick-up truck lost control crossing the overpass at 22 Mile Road.

This truck went off the road and began sliding sideways to the median then repeatedly rolled over.

The pick-up roof collapsed, trapping Fred Bender Jr. and one other person inside the cab.

Fred Bender Jr., the passenger, died at the scene.

The driver has serious injuries and was transported to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital for treatment.