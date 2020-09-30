- Advertisement -
Farwell Woman Arrested After Meth, Heroin & Open Intoxicants Found in Vehicle

Andrea Ludema Posted On September 30, 2020
Michigan State Police pulled over a Farwell Woman for lane use violations near Ludington Dr. and Corning St. on Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation revealed the driver was a 44-year-old woman was currently subject to a bond conditional release order out of Clare County.

She admitted to operating the vehicle without insurance.

Troopers conducted a search of the driver’s purse and located methamphetamine and suspected heroin.

A search of the vehicle revealed open intoxicants.

The woman was taken to the Clare County Jail and is wating arraignment.

A 31-year-old male passenger was release at the scene.

