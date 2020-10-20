Farwell Area Sixth and Seventh Grade Students Move to Virtual Learning

As a precaution Farwell 6th and 7th grade students will be switching gears to virtual learning starting Monday October 20,2020 due to a potential COVID-19 exposure.

The school says students should check their school email and Google Classroom for directions.

At this time, siblings and family members of 6th and 7th grade students can attend school, and do not need to remain at home, unless they are symptomatic, or have been otherwise directed by the health department

Students will return to in-person learning on November 2,2020 unless otherwise directed.