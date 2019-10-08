- Advertisement -
Farewell to an American Hero: Fallen Soldier, Grayling Native Laid to Rest

Staff Writer Posted On October 8, 2019
A somber farewell to an American hero…

A full military funeral for Army Staff Sergeant Kelly Richards and flags across Michigan — lowered to half staff.

The sergeant died while competing for an expert medical field badge in Seoul, South Korea September 25th.

The 32-year-old — born in Petoskey and raised in Boyne City and Grayling — served as a health care specialist stationed in Colorado and later deployed to the Middle East.

Mid-Michigan Honor Flight allowed us to use these photos, posted to their Facebook page with the caption quoting Edmund Burke:

“For evil to succeed, it is only necessary for good men to do nothing… Staff Sergeant Kelly Richards was one of those good men who refused to do nothing.”

