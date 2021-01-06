- Advertisement -
Family Video Plans to Close All Stores

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On January 6, 2021
After 42 years, Family Video announced they will be closing all of their stores not only in Michigan but everywhere. 

The video chain announced they will be closing all 250 of its remaining locations. 

There are more than a dozen locations in northern Michigan including Cadillac, Traverse City, Gaylord, and Alpena. 

In a statement, the owner says while the decision was difficult to make, the impact of COVID-19 has greatly impacted the amount of foot traffic and movie releases. 

For a view of all the locations closing and the store's official statement click here

 

