Adrienne Quintal’s family has announced the date of her memorial service.

Authorities searched for Quintal for, over a month; she was reported missing October 17th in Benzie County.

Last Saturday authorities found the body of Quintal submerged in three feet of water in the Platte River.

The family says they will hold the service for Adrienne on January 4th from 1 to 7 p.m. at a downstate funeral home.