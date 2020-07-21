Family Exotic Rescue to Offer Guided Tours

Over 40 domestic and exotic animals call Cicchelli’s Second Chance Rescue and Exotics their forever home.

For years, Ryan and April Cicchelli have been dedicating their time and resources to help animals. They even used the land they originally purchased to build their own home for their family, as a space to build habitats for their rescues and rehomes.

The Cicchelli’s say that having the proper environment, background knowledge, and expectations are some of the most important factors in keeping exotic animals happy and comfortable.

But they aren’t for everyone, and that’s where the family’s rescue and rehome can step in and help.

“A lot of people get these animals for the excitement of having an exotic pet. But our common age around here is 3-5, and that’s because that’s when maturity starts to happen. People don’t realize the level of care, the amount of exercise, and the amount of aggression that comes with some of these animals maturing and that’s a really big part of how we get some of our rehomes”, says Ryan.

But the rescue isn’t just about the family’s passion for animals. It’s also about community involvement and education on domestic and exotic animal care, and their personalities.

That’s why they have decided to open up the rescue for guided tours, where guests can come through and learn about each individual animal.

“These animals have such a unique story. And you can’t get that by just walking by and seeing them”, says Ryan.

Even neighbors in the community have stepped up to help out the animals.

“We’ve been bringing a 300 gallon water drum out every day, filling it to make sure the animals have water and that’s quite the chore. This morning i’m super super proud that Jordan Shepler, the Shepler family, and Shepler’s Well Drilling teamed up and they brought a five-inch well and they drilled it today”, says Ryan.

The Cicchelli’s hope to have tours available by the end of the summer.

To get more information on donations or volunteering with the rescue, you can visit Cicchelli’s Second Chance Rescue and Exotics on Facebook.