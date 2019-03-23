FAA Investigating Plane Crash at Canadian Lakes Airport

The Federal Aviation Administration is now investigating a plane crash in Mecosta County.

It happened around 10:30 Saturday morning.

Police and rescue crews were sent to the Canadian Lakes runway for the report of a single-engine plane crash.

Two people were on board at the time of the crash, but the state police reports no injuries.

They did not release further information and have handed over the investigation to the FAA.

We’ll update you if we learn more.