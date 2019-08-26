Excavator Used to Break Into Detroit Liquor Store

For the second time in a week, thieves bulldozed their way into a Michigan business for bottles of liquor.

This time they used a stolen excavator from a nearby project and now two businesses on Detroit’s west side are out of a lot of money.

The owner of JR Party Store simply could not believe his eyes as he watched his security cameras feed video to his phone.

He watched as thieves drove an excavator into his family-run business.

Now he’s measuring the damage done in feet of expensive liquor.

That $200,000 is still out of commission, likely impounded as police investigate.

Investigators are still looking for who’s responsible.