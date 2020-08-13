Ex-Teacher Convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct Third Degree with Student Sentenced to Prison in Otsego Co.

Michigan State Police from the Gaylord Post say they were contacted in December of 2018 regarding a teacher who had an alleged sexual relationship with a student in 2006.

The complainant reported that David Wayne Beckner had been a teacher at the Grace Baptist Church/School when he engaged in a sexual relationship with the student.

The female student is believed to have been 16 and 17 years of age at the time.

Beckner worked for the Grace Baptist Church from September of 2004 until June of 2007 before moving out of state.

An eight-count felony warrant charging David Wayne Beckner with seven counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct (CSC) in the Third Degree, and one count of CSC in the Fourth Degree was issued.

Beckner, who was residing in Morgantown, West Virginia, turned himself in on June 27, 2019 and was arraigned in the 87-A District Court in Otsego County that day.

Beckner pled guilty on March 2, 2020 to three counts CSC Third Degree with a Student.

On August 11, 2020 he was sentenced in the 46th Circuit Court in Otsego County to 120 months to 15 years in custody of the Michigan Department of Corrections plus fines and costs.