Ex-Con Sentenced Up to 10 Years for Drugs by Bay City Judge

A Bay City Judge has sentenced a Bay city ex-con to two to ten years in jail for drugs..

Anthony L. Coleman the 3rd..pleaded guilty back in October for one count of delivering or manufacturing a narcotic–

The conviction comes from a traffic stop made in July–where authorities uncovered a digital scale–a plastic bag with smaller bags inside–one bag containing heroin and the other crack cocaine.

Coleman admitted to police during the investigation he does not sell drugs but he gives them to women that he has sex with.

Coleman also told authorities that he got his crack supply once a week from a dealer–but declined to say from who.