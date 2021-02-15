- Advertisement -
Evart Police Need Your Help Regarding A Vehicle Vs. Pedestrian Accident

Erin Hatfield Posted On February 15, 2021
The Evart Police Department needs your help tracking down a vehicle involved in a Vehicle vs. Pedestrian accident.

The accident took place around 6:50 p.m. on Friday on South Oak Street between US-10 and 8th Street.

Witnesses say the vehicle:

  • Is a newer model Station Wagon or SUV
  • Two tone in color with a metallic gray bumper and trim
  • The upper half of the vehicle is light, possibly blue
  • And has no roof tracks

The vehicle will have front passenger side bumper damage as pieces of the bumper were located on the scene.

The vehicle was last seen turning east onto US-10.

If you have any information please contact Evart police at 231-734-5811 extension 15.

 

