A man has gone missing and the Evart Police Department need your help to find him.

Louis Glen “Lukey” Burhans was last seen on June 25th, 2018 in Evart, MI.

He is 5’11” 280 pounds with blue/hazel eyes and blonde hair that might be shaved.

If you have any information regarding this individual please call the Evart Police Department at 231-734-5911.